Weapons by Zach Cregger is on track to hit $130 million at the North American box office. It has amassed $120 million+ domestically, surpassing Nope, achieving a significant feat. The horror movie earned a strong number on its fourth Friday despite losing 215 theaters in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The horror original earned an A- rating on CinemaScore, and the word of mouth was strong, helping the film become a success at the box office. This is one of the highest-grossing horror movies in the post-pandemic era. It lost the top spot, #1 spot in the domestic rankings, to Caught Stealing and dropped to #3, just behind Jaws.

Weapons’ box office collection on day 22 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Weapons collected $2.7 million at the North American box office on its fourth Friday. Despite the loss of theaters, it still has a solid hold at the box office, witnessing a decline of just 42.6% from last Friday. It has hit a cume of $124.9 million domestically and will cross $130 million in North America this weekend.

Becomes the 8th highest-grossing horror movie post-COVID at the domestic box office

Based on the data, Josh Brolin‘s movie has emerged as the 8th highest-grossing horror movie domestically in the post-pandemic era and the 2nd highest-grossing original horror flick domestically post-COVID. For the uninitiated, Jordan Peele’s Nope collected $123.3 million at the North American box office. It is one of the most successful horror movies ever.

More about Weapons

The horror movie collected $94.2 million at the international box office. Adding that to the domestic cume of $124.8 million, its worldwide collection reached $219.08 million cume in 22 days. Made on a reported budget of $38 million, the film has collected 5.7 times more than the production cost and is the 15th highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. Weapons was released on August 8.

Box Office Summary

North America – $124.8 million

International – $94.2 million

Worldwide – $219.0 million

