Jake Gyllenhaal thinks “listening and being open” are key to a happy romance.

The 42-year-old actor has been dating model Jeanne Cadieu for the last five years, and Jake has now revealed the secrets to their success.

The Hollywood star – who has made a concerted effort to keep their relationship out of the spotlight – told PEOPLE: “It’s all about growing together and listening and being open. It’s really not much different from any relationship when it works.”

Jake and Jeanne have made a determined effort to keep their relationship private.

And, for the time being, the loved-up duo don’t see any reason to change.

He explained: “It’s no secret that I’m in a relationship and it’s a wonderful relationship.

“We are private, but I guess we are who we are. We’re just living our lives. We always have. And I love that people are interested, but at the same time, it’s like what’s ours is ours.”

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Jake opened up about his lockdown experience, revealing that he “made a lot of sourdough bread” amid the pandemic.

The actor lived next door to fellow Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis during lockdown, and she revealed that they helped each other through the health crisis.

The actress – who is also Jake Gyllenhaal’s godmother – told PEOPLE: “We’ve just gotten to know each other. He also lived with me during COVID for almost a year. He and Jeanne lived in the house next door that I have. And so there was also that. For a minute.”

What’s more, the Spider-Man: Far From Home star revealed that he’s continued to bake post-lockdown.

He said: “I am still eating sourdough. Yes. I haven’t stopped. Even though we’re out of the pandemic, I am still making sourdough.”

