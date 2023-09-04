Johnny Depp is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood whose reputation took a massive toll due to his feud with ex-wife Amber Heard, who is even termed a wife-beater online. On the other hand, there have been actresses who all praise the actor, like Penelope Cruz, who co-starred with him in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. The actress was pregnant while filming for the movie and received a lot of support from Depp. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Johnny played the character of Captain Jack Sparrow in the popular franchise, and his scandalous marriage and divorce caused him to get dropped by Disney from this iconic role. Cruz joined the franchise in the fourth film, which did not see Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightly in it, and as always, the actress won hearts with her charm, who was apparently six months pregnant at the time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Penelope Cruz once went on record to praise Johnny Depp for his gentlemanly behaviour on the sets of Pirates of the Caribbean: Stranger Tides; he took great care of his pregnant co-star. As per a report in Animated Times, Cruz said, “He is one of the most generous people I know. During six months of my first pregnancy, I spent every single day with him while we shot Pirates of the Caribbean.” Cruz, who is married to actor Javier Bardem, also mentioned, “My husband and I will never forget the sweetness, protection, and kindness he treated me with during every single step of that process.”

The report further mentioned what Penelope Cruz’s husband, Javier Bardem, thought of Johnny Depp, and his views do not differ much from his actress wife. He said, “I love Johnny. He has always been a true gentleman and an extremely generous and caring friend to my family and myself. On top of that, I’ve had the experience of working with him twice and have experienced his respectful attitude towards every single member of the crew alongside his unique and hilarious sense of humour.”

For the unversed, Javier Bardem joined Johnny Depp and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise in 2017 with the film Dead Men Tell No Tale. Meanwhile, Depp emerged as a winner in the defamation trial against Amber Heard, but there has been no confirmed news of his return to the Disney franchise as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow, although the fans have their fingers crossed.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Oppenheimer Earning More Than DCU’s Last 3 Releases Combined Including The Flash & Blue Beetle Is Christopher Nolan Giving A Tough Time To Former Home Warner Bros

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News