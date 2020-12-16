Time and again, we have heard and read news about Bollywood creators being inspired by and rehashing stories from South Indian and Hollywood movies to create a storm at the box office. But did you know, even H’wood has taken inspiration from B’wood?

Advertisement

Don’t be shocked – Hollywood has recreated not one but a handful of Bollywood films. The movie-making industry that people around the globe look up to for inspiration was on multiple occasions inspired by Hindi films. While the original Hindi films created a storm upon its release, the Hollywood remakes too fared well. But they couldn’t match the success of the original – well, most of the time.

Advertisement

From Bollywood’s A Wednesday becoming A Common Man to Jab We Met being adapted as Leap Year and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya being remade as Just Go With It, check out the 7 time Bollywood movies inspired Hollywood flicks.

Choti Si Baat (1975) – Hitch (2005)

Will Smith’s character in the 2005 film Hitch seems to be hugely inspired by Ashok Kumar’s role from the classic hit, Choti Si Baat. Both stories revolve around a man helping another to pursue the girl they love.

While Choti Si Baat has an IMDb rating of 8.3, it’s Hollywood remake Hitch rates 6.6.

A Wednesday (2008) – A Common Man (2013)

The official remake of Neeraj Pandya’s A Wednesday, the Hollywood version saw the talented Ben Kingsley essay Naseeruddin Shah’s role – and it was impressive.

The remake released 5 years after the original. A Wednesday has a pretty impressive IMDb rating of 8.1 while it’s Hollywood counterpart A Common Man rates 4.7.

Jab We Met (2007) – Leap Year (2010)

While Imtiaz Ali’s film starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met, Leap Year featured Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan. Both movies centred around a woman who is on her way to propose to the man she loves but falls in love with the guy who helps her get there.

Bollywood’s original was viewed by millions 3 years before the Hollywood version came to cinemas. While the Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor starrer has an impressive 7.9 rating on IMDb, Leap Year has a 6.5 rating.

Darr (1993) – Fear (1996)

Both films were centred on what happens when a stalker – who will go to any length – threatens the daughter of a wealthy family and even hurting the males she is close to. The scene from the 1993 Bollywood film featuring Rahul (SRK) carving Kiran’s (Juhi Chawla) name on his chest is etched in our minds forever.

The remake released 3 years after the original. Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr has an IMDb rating of – 7.8 while Fear starring Mark Wahlberg in the lead comes in close with a 6.3 score.

Rangeela (1995) – Win A Date With Tad Hamilton (2005)

Bollywood’s Rangeela starring Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar and Win A Date With Tad Hamilton featuring Kate Bosworth and Topher Grace are based on a struggling actress from a small town who falls for her co-star. At the same time, a ‘tapori’ chap also falls head-over-heels for her.

It took Hollywood a decade to release their version. Rangeela has an IMDb rating of 7.5 while Win A Date With Tad Hamilton rates 5.6 on the site.

Sangam (1964) – Pearl Harbour (2001)

Raj Kapoor’s classic Sangam seems to be the inspiration behind Michael Bay’s Pearl Harbour. Both the films feature love triangles that were set against a warring backdrop. An interesting fact is Pearl Harbour was nominated for 4 Academy Awards.

37 years after the Bollywood movie hit theatres, the Hollywood film was released. The remake released 5 years after the original. Sangam rates 7.5 on IMDb while Peal Harbour has a 6.2 rating.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005) – Just Go With It (2011)

Who can play a Salman Khan character better than Adam Sandler? Well, no one, and we saw him stepping into his shoes in this rom-com. The film followed the tries a doctor goes through when he asks his assistant to pose as his ex-wife in order to impress a young and hot girl.

The remake released 6 years after Bollywood’s original. The Salman Khan-Sushmita Sen starrer is the only one on this list that has a lower IMDb rating than the one it inspired. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya has a 5.5 rating on the site while the Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston one rates 6.4

Which is your favourite Hollywood film the was inspired by Bollywood Movies? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: From Champak Chacha To Bagha, These Characters Definitely Deserve A Spin-Off

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube