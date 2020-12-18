Kangana Ranaut has been facing a lot of heat lately after she became active on Twitter. She also recently engaged in a Twitter spat with Diljit Dosanjh about the farmer’s protest in Punjab. She was also involved in a case related to her Kites co-star Hrithik Roshan.

Now the actress has landed in a soup once again. A complaint has been filed against the Thalaivi actress for laughing on a meme. The case was filed by a political leader against the actress accusing her of allegedly defaming him. Read on to know more.

News agency ANI recently reported that a complaint has been registered against Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha. The leader’s advocate had said to the agency, “It’s a crime to make derogatory comments against any leader. So, we’ve asked the court to take cognizance of our complaint.”

The report caught the Queen actress’ attention, who took to Twitter and expressed her disappointment. In her tweet, she wrote, “So I have a case filed on me in Maharashtra this time for laughing, very soon they will object to my breathing also.” Take a look at the tweet below:

So I have a case filed on me in Maharashtra this time for laughing, very soon they will object to my breathing also 👏👏👏 https://t.co/WOpvko0WYV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 18, 2020

However, it’s worth pointing out the meme in question featured a picture of the RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha, who was marked as Azad Kashmir’. The meme also showcased other leaders Kushwaha, who was marked as ‘Khalistanis’, ‘Jihadis’, ‘Lutyens Liberals’ etc.

Kangana Ranaut shared the meme on her Twitter handle on December 3 with five laughing emojis, and her actions have irked the leader and his supports.

Meanwhile, the Manikarnika actress also reacted about attracting hatred for speaking up on issues. She wrote, “I have been honest about the film industry so most of them are against me, I opposed reservations most Hindus hate me, during Manikarnika’s release I fought with Karni Sena so Rajputs threatened me as well, I oppose Islamists many Muslims hate me, I fought with Khalistanis.”

She also wrote, “So now most Sikhs are against me, my well-wishers tell me no political party likes a vote repellent like me, so clearly no political party appreciates me, most of you wonder why I do what I do. Well in a world beyond this world in the world of my CONSCIENCE I am appreciated.”

