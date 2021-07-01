Donning the hat of a journalist for a day, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is seen interviewing The Tomorrow War actor Chris Pratt. In the fun video, both the actors are seen talking about their common loves – cinema and MMA, among other things. As Chris Pratt reveals some interesting details about the film, Varun Dhawan reciprocates by teaching him a dance step from Coolie No. 1. Has Chris nailed it? Watch the video for yourself –

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday posted photos of getting vaccinated with the first shot for Covid-19.

Varun posted two pictures on Instagram. In the first image, he is seen getting his vaccine. The second picture features him posing with an “I am vaccinated against Covid-19” frame.

“#VACCINATED Thank u to the wonderful doctors. Don’t be a prick go get the prick,” he wrote as caption.

Previously, Varun Dhawan embraced “fatherhood” on Tuesday, introducing his “boy” to his Instagram followers and asking them to help him with a name.

Varun was referring to his new pet dog, of course. He posted a video clip where he is seen playing with the pup. He confessed not being able to name the dog yet.

“FATHERHOOD. Still haven’t been able to name my boy. Help me out,” Varun wrote as the caption.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha commented on the picture: “Omg!!! Whats his naaaaame????”

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha simply wrote: “Awww.”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar said she wants to meet him: “When am I meeting him?”

Action star Tiger Shroff found the video “so cute”.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandes wrote: “That’s it! I’m arranging playdates with my cats and him!”

On the work front, Varun has two projects in his kitty.

The actor will be seen in the film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

He will also be seen in the supernatural thriller “Bhediya”. Directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobroyal, and is slated to hit the screens on April 14, 2022.

