Jada Pinkett Smith is trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons! Netizens are truly upset with the actress after she said that she wished Will Smith didn’t slap Chris Rock at Oscars 2022. Not just that, but she is also making the headlines after the person she had an affair with, August Alsina, referenced their entanglement in a new song.

Will and Jada’s unconventional marriage has been in the news several times. Pinkett Smith cheated on the King Richard actor but despite that, the actor defended her by saying that there has “never been infidelity” between the two.

Just when things were going south for Will Smith after slapping Chris Rock because of his joke on Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair condition, people believe he may now face further humiliation due to the actress not defending him (Not that it was right of him to do that). Moreover, they are also upset with Jada‘s ex August Alsina releasing a new song that details his affair with The Matrix actress.

“Jada Pinkett Smith is a matriarchal abuser, she abuses Will “simp” Smith. She emasculates him so much that he ends up behaving like a child slapping people & tarnishing his reputation to impress her. Will is a victim of abuse by a bully who bullies others,” wrote a user. “Jada Pinkett really deserves less because you repeatedly embarrass your husband on numerous occasions like why are you married?!?!” said another.

Check out more reactions here:

Jada Pinkett Smith is like one of the Top 10 worst people to ever walk the earth — CliffNotez (@_YoCliff) April 5, 2022

Cancel Jada Pinkett-Smith. That’s it. That’s the post. — AmazingMsP💜 (@originalmsp) April 5, 2022

I will keep saying this forever. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are what happens when you settle. Just because they like you doesn’t mean it’ll work. You BOTH have to like each other with the same fervor. Will LOVES Jada. Jada doesn’t truly love Will. — S (@SMagnificent10) April 6, 2022

It doesn’t matter if Jada Pinkett Smith was yt or black. She’s a evil and manipulative woman. She’s a horrible person that will eventually get her karma. Can’t wait. — MegCraftLover (@MegCraftLover1) April 5, 2022

The other day, I was talking with a friend about how Jada Pinkett uses manipulation to trap Will Smith into pandering to her every scheme. It's a manipulative technique that many of us either don't realise we're using or, is being used to control us. — Adaeze Rosemary Possible (@AdaezePossible) April 5, 2022

Jada Pinkett smith is very much a manipulator and gaslighting. Will needs to divorce her. The way he was breaking down crying saying “love makes you do crazy things” is a message of him needing an escape. I feel bad for Chris because he didn’t deserve that hit. pic.twitter.com/M9bO06br0h — 🌻 (@plutoely) March 30, 2022

From being called ‘toxic’, and ‘manipulative’ to even an ‘abuser,’ the crowd is really going in for Jada. Meanwhile, amidst all of this, Will Smith’s actions are causing him to lose his future projects. It was reported recently that Netflix has put his film Fast & Loose on hold.

Not just that, Will Smith also resigned from the Academy after the incident, for which he apologised to Chris Rock on his Instagram. Even though it was wrong of him to slap Rock, the actor has time and again stood up for Jada Pinkett Smith.

