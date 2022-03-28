All eyes from around the world are right now set on Hollywood’s biggest award show, the Oscars 2021. This time the award show is not making headlines for its winners but, due to Will Smith’s unexpected outburst on actor Chris Rock.

For the unversed, the ‘MIB’ actor stormed off the Oscars stage and slapped comedian/actor Chris Rock across the face for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s tightly cropped hair and compared it with Demi Moore’s appearance in the film ‘G.I. Jane’. This sudden outburst left everyone shook, yet the show went on.

Well, this mishap turned out to be the talk of the day. However, did you know that this is not the first time Chris Rock took a dig at Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith? Let’s rewind back to the 2016 Oscars when the comedian had taken a nasty jab at Jada as well as Rihanna.

So, back in Oscar 2016, right before the awards, Will Smith‘s wife Jada Pinkett Smith had announced that she would not attend the award show due to the lack of diversity among the nominees. Citing to this, Chris Rock during his monologue took an unwanted jibe at her by saying, “Jada got mad, said she’s not coming. Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s p*nties. I wasn’t invited.”

During that time, the comedian also went on to take a dig at Will who at that year was not receive a nomination for his film Concussion. Joking on it, Rock said, “It’s not fair that Will was this good and didn’t get nominated. It’s also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for Wild Wild West.”

Ok, there’s some history here with chris rock and will smith and jada pic.twitter.com/RIl54DmH9h — @jason calacanis (@Jason) March 28, 2022

What are your thoughts on Chris Rock and Will Smith’s ugly spat over Jada Pinkett Smith, do you think that reaction was needed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

