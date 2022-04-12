It may be over a decade since we saw Daniel Radcliffe Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as Harry, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in a Harry Potter film, but that doesn’t mean our love for them has become less. Keeping that love alive, we decided to bring you a throwback story of when Rupert was caught with an expensive prop off the HP sets.

Wondering what we are talking about? Well, it’s common for actors to take keepsakes from the sets of films/shows that are close to their hearts. Given that Grint 10 years as Ron in the HP movies, it’s bus obvious that he took home several trinkets. In fact, he was once caught with a prop worth several thousands of dollars and had to return it to production. Read all about it.

During a 2010 interaction with BBC, Rupert Grint got candid about the big thing he stole from the sets of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – the golden dragon. The actor who plays Ron Weasley said, “I took the golden egg that was in the fourth film – a dragon egg. Apparently, it was worth a few thousand dollars.”

So how did he smuggle it off the Harry Potter sets and did he get away with it? Well, Rupert Grint in the same interview added, “I put it in a pillowcase, it was with James Oliver (the guys who played Fred and George Weasley), it was a joint effort. But they tracked it down and got it off us.”

Besides this golden egg worth thousands of dollars, Rupert Grint also tried his hands at stealing other things from the HP sets and was successful. In a 2011 interview with The Daily Mail, the actor spoke about making off with several trinkets over the years, including the number 4 plaque from the Dursley’s home. Talking about it, the now-father of one said, “Well, I kind of stole, I suppose, the number of the Dursleys’ house, 4 Privet Drive, where the orphaned Harry was brought up by his Aunt Petunia and Uncle Vernon.

Rupert Grint also added, “And they did give me Dumbledore’s Deluminator [the opposite of a torch, it takes away light] at the end.”

