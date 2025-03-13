Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers have explored many angles. The ‘Bhootni Ka Aatank’ storyline remains one of the most famous, but the sitcom is currently receiving backlash over Tapu and Sonu’s separation. A Reddit user has shared his wild theory on why Dayaben never returned to Gokuldham society.

The iconic character of Dayaben was played by Disha Vakani. She went on maternity break in 2017 and eventually quit the show. The makers promised on several occasions that they would bring her back, and the discussions are ongoing. However, that hasn’t happened in the last 8 years, and there’s very little chance for it to happen in the future. Asit Kumarr Modi and his team have auditioned thousands of actresses but no one has been able to match the acting chops of Disha Vakani.

A Reddit user shared a dark theory on why Dayaben did not return to Gokuldham society. They wrote in a thread, “What if daya’s mom died long ago and after that daya is going some mental problem where she imagine her mom, jetha family don’t know about this only sunder knows this and he stopped daya at ahemdabad for her treatment.”

Another user went a notch above with their wild thought as he wrote, “what is dayaben’s mother died and daya and sundar are hiding the truth by disguising as their mother to run the charity like they show in one episode and that’s why Daya never came back from Ahmedabad.”

A Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah went berserk reading the wild imaginations of fans as he reacted, “If they implement this in show, it will be the darkest twist in tmkoc history.”

Another commented, “new writers are so lazy they are repeating same line for ever charactor, and very repetiative storyline like tapu sonu and popat shadi. they even could have make storyline as daya’s mom going some major health problem so she is taking care of her mom they give such dumb reason that she is at ahemdabad for charity for 5/6 years”

“Taarak Mehta is too Sooraj Barjatiya for something so dark,” a user wrote.

Check out the viral thread here:

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a dip in viewership as many old cast members have quit the show. Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat, Neha Mehta, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, and Palak Sindhwani, among others, accused Asit Kumarr Modi and his team of non-payment of dues.

