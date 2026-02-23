Our curated watch list for the latest OTT releases this week offers plenty of choices. Jio Hotstar leads the lineup with three Hollywood films, an English series, and a Malayalam series. Prime Video follows with a war drama inspired by the life of an Indian military officer, along with a Hollywood film starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a former pirate fighting for survival.

Zee5 adds variety with three titles, one from each language: Marathi, Tamil, and Bengali. The list also includes new releases from Netflix, Apple TV Plus, and MX Player. To know the titles, release dates, plot details, and watch the trailers, scroll down.

Prime Video

The Bluff (English) – February 25, 2026

Set in the 19th century, Ercell Bodden, nicknamed Bloody Mary and played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is living a quiet life as a wife and mother. But her past as a feared pirate refuses to stay buried. When Captain Connor, portrayed by Karl Urban, arrives on her island with a deadly force to hunt her down and uncover the whereabouts of the stolen gold, Ercell’s family and everything she has built are put at risk. Determined not to lose it all, she prepares to fight back.

Ikkis (Hindi) – February 26, 2026

Ikkis is a biographical war drama about India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. It chronicles his short yet heroic life. The film is split into two timelines in a non-linear manner. Arun Khetarpal’s heroic actions take place during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, while in 2001, his father, Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal, visits Pakistan and meets the person responsible for his son’s death. The film showcases the long-term aftermath of conflict at an individual level.

Jio Hotstar

One Battle After Another (English) – February 26, 2026

A satirical action thriller, One Battle After Another, is set in the 1970s. In the film’s plot, French 75 follows a leftist revolutionary group led by Pat Calhoun, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and Perfidia Beverly Hills, played by Teyana Taylor. They find themselves in the crosshairs of white supremacist Colonel Steven Lockjaw, played by Sean Penn, after attempting to liberate people from an immigration detention centre. Pat leaves that life behind to raise his child, but 16 years later, his past catches up with him.

Bugonia (English) – February 28, 2026

A black comedy about Teddy, a beekeeper and conspiracy theorist, along with Don, a neurodivergent man, who kidnap pharmaceutical conglomerate CEO Michelle Fuller, believing she is an alien sent to destroy Earth. They take her to a basement and torture her, even shaving her hair, while investigation agencies try to find out what happened to her and who kidnapped her.

But the real question is: is she really an alien, or are these guys just a bunch of nut jobs, or is there something more behind the kidnapping than what initially seems?

Paradise Season 2 (English) – February 23

Xavier Collins leaves the Colorado bunker behind to venture into the outside world in search of his wife. Along the way, he makes new friends, while the bunker faces threats from both internal power struggles and external enemies.

Secret Stories: Roslin (Malayalam) – February 27, 2026

A stalker is haunting the dreams of the protagonist, a 17-year-old girl named Roslin. He has green eyes and is presumably out to kill her. One day, her family has a guest, a man with green eyes, and Roslin believes he is the person haunting her dreams. However, convincing her family that he is dangerous is not easy. On the other hand, he may not be dangerous at all. Maybe everything is just in her mind, or perhaps she is dealing with a psychological issue.

Black Phone 2 (English) – February 28, 2026

As a direct sequel, the story of Black Phone 2 picks up right after Finney Blake’s escape from the soundproof basement, but the Grabber continues to haunt them even after death. A new wave of disappearances is taking place, and Finney’s sister Gwen’s psychic dreams could be the key.

Zee5

Thadayam (Tamil) – February 27, 2026

Inspired by real crimes that occurred along the border between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in 1999, the story follows Samuthirakani’s character, Sub Inspector Adhiyaman, as he investigates these serial killings.

Abar Proloy Season 2 (Bengali) – February 27, 2026

After a series of gold heists, supercop Animesh Dutta gets involved in the investigation as people across the state panic. The only clue he has to go on is Netaji’s Salute, which is found at the crime scenes. Presumably, this is being carried out by a highly trained and organised criminal ring.

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam (Marathi) – February 27, 2026

A social drama about a 90-year-old Marathi medium school on the verge of destruction, as a developer plans to demolish it and build a new international school in its place. The principal reaches out to the school’s alumni to take action and save the institution from being destroyed.

Apple TV Plus

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 (English) – February 27, 2026

A mythical Titan, a bioluminescent creature known as Titan X, rises from the depths of the ocean, forcing Godzilla and Kong to step up and face the challenge.

Netflix

Accused (Hindi) – February 27, 2026

In the plot of Accused, Dr. Geetika Sen is facing a massive personal and professional challenge. She has been accused of sexual misconduct at her clinic, just when she and her spouse, Dr. Meera, were trying to adopt a child. Her world is crumbling around her, and everyone is left with one question: Are these allegations true?

MX Player

Psycho Saiyan (Hindi) – February 24, 2026

A romantic thriller about a gangster politician’s partner who falls in love with another man. If the gangster is alive, he will not allow them to be together. The pair comes up with a plan to eliminate what is standing in the way of their love.

