O’Romeo, featuring an impressive cast of Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey, is just six days away from its release. After Sunny Deol’s Border 2, it’s the next big Bollywood release of 2026. With a maverick filmmaker, Vishal Bhardwaj, in the director’s chair, everyone is eager to see how it performs at the Indian box office on day 1. As of now, a fair-to-decent start seems confirmed, but will it be able to score Vishal’s biggest start? Let’s discuss it below!

O’Romeo to miss double-digit start

The Bollywood action thriller is scheduled to release on the eve of Valentine’s Day, February 13. While the trailer was received decently, the following assets didn’t push the buzz to the expected level. As a result, a double-digit start is now out of the equation. In the long run, the film might do well if word of mouth is positive, but as of now, a big start is not in the picture.

Unlikely to become Vishal Bhardwaj’s biggest opener

Going by the current buzz, O’Romeo is likely to open in the 5-6 crore net range at the Indian box office. With this, it’ll comfortably surpass Kaminey (4.39 crore) to register the fourth-biggest opening for Vishal Bhardwaj. With favorable word of mouth, the film might get an additional boost on day 1, pushing the number slightly above 6 crore. In this scenario, it can also beat Rangoon (6.07 crore) and Haider (6.14 crore). However, the first spot looks a bit out of reach.

For those who don’t know, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, which released in 2013, is the biggest opener of Vishal Bhardwaj with a net collection of 7.02 crore. It’s been on top for the last 12 years and is unlikely to stay unbeaten.

Take a look at Vishal Bhardwaj’s top 5 openers at the Indian box office (net):

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola – 7.02 crore Haider – 6.14 crore Rangoon – 6.07 crore Kaminey – 4.39 crore 7 Khoon Maaf – 3.1 crore

