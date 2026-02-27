Hey Balwanth, starring Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, and Naresh, had a decent opening week at the Indian box office. Released amid minimal expectations, the film registered a fair start and maintained a decent hold thereafter. While overall collections are still below the 5 crore mark, the film has a chance to become successful in the coming days, as it has already recovered over 50% of its budget. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

How much did Hey Balwanth earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

The Telugu comedy drama has received mixed reviews and average word of mouth. Due to such a reception, collections have been moving ahead at a decent pace. In its opening week, the film raked in 4.74 crore net at the Indian box office, according to Sacnilk. It equals a gross collection of 5.59 crore.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 95 lakh

Day 2 – 1.1 crore

Day 3 – 1 crore

Day 4 – 55 lakh

Day 5 – 45 lakh

Day 6 – 35 lakh

Day 7 – 34 lakh

Total – 4.74 crore

Budget and recovery

Hey Balwanth was made at an estimated budget of 9 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 4.74 crore net so far, thus recovering 52.66% of the budget. Such a recovery in the first 7 days is good, and if the film shows some momentum in the second week, there’s a chance of becoming a clean success at the Indian box office.

From the current position, Hey Balwanth needs 4.26 crore more to achieve full recovery, which is well within reach.

Box office summary:

Budget – 9 crore

India net collection – 4.74 crore

Recovery – 52.66%

Deficit – 4.26 crore

Deficit% – 47.33

More about the film

The Telugu comedy drama is directed by Gopi Atchara and produced by B. Narendra Reddy under the banner of Trishul Visionary Studios. The film is distributed by BV Works and Vamsi Nandipati Entertainments. It was theatrically released on February 20.

