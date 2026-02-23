Hey Balwanth, starring Suhas Pagolu and Shivani Nagaram, has concluded its opening weekend with decent collections. Released amid low expectations, the film started its run on a fair note and remained steady over the weekend. While collections might appear low in isolation, they are decent enough given the film’s low budget. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

How much did Hey Balwanth earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The Telugu comedy drama is getting an average word of mouth among ticket-buying audiences. It opened at 95 lakh, followed by 1.1 crore net on day 2. On day 3, it remained steady and earned 1 crore. Overall, the film ended its opening weekend with a net collection of 3.05 crore at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 3.59 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 95 lakh

Day 2 – 1.1 crore

Day 3 – 1 crore

Total – 3.05 crore

Less than 6 crore away from entering the safe zone

Hey Balwanth was reportedly made at a budget of 9 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 3.05 crore so far, thus recovering 33.88% of the budget. To enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure, the film must earn 9 crore net at the Indian box office. So, it needs just 5.95 crore more to enter the safe zone, which looks very much achievable.

Box office summary:

Budget – 9 crore

India net collection – 3.05 crore

Recovery – 33.88%

Deficit – 5.95 crore

Deficit% – 66.11%

More about the film

Directed by Gopi Atchara, the comedy drama also stars Naresh Vijay Krishna, Vennela Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Annapurnamma, and Sudharshan in key roles. It is produced by B. Narendra Reddy. On BookMyShow, the film is currently enjoying a rating of 9.1 out of 10, with 2.9K+ votes. However, on IMDb, it has a rating of 6 out of 10, with a total of 583 votes.

