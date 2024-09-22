The Legend Of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik and others, is grabbing headlines lately. For those who aren’t aware, the film is hitting Punjab’s theatres on October 2. As it was a massive success during its original run, there’s excitement about its Indian release. Also, it’ll be the first Pakistani film to release in Indian theatres after over a decade. Now, let’s discuss its budget and domestic box office collection today!

Directed by Bilal Lashari, the Pakistani action entertainer was originally released on October 13, 2022. Back then, critics welcomed it with mixed reviews. However, the ticket-buying audience gave it a big thumbs up. It enjoyed a long theatrical run and eventually emerged as an all-time blockbuster, grossing over 100 crores INR globally.

In the domestic market, i.e., Pakistan, The Legend Of Maula Jatt raked in a huge sum. Backed by a solid theatrical response, the film grossed 42.40 crores INR at the box office and emerged as a big success against controlled cost. While the exact number is unknown, reports state that the film was made on a budget of around 14 crores INR.

Against a budget of 14 crores INR, The Legend of Maula Jatt enjoyed an ROI (return on investment) of 28.40 crores INR. Calculated further, this equals a staggering 202.85% returns, which earned it a blockbuster verdict at the Pakistani box office.

Meanwhile, the Fawad Khan starrer amassed over 100 crores gross at the worldwide box office. As per Box Office Mojo, the film did a business of 116.63 crores gross INR during its original run. With its Indian release scheduled on Gandhi Jayanti, the biggie will aim to become the first Punjabi film to hit the milestone of 125 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

