Shanaya Kapoor is all set to take over the silver screen with her debut film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. In her first role, the actor will ditch the predictable route and embrace depth, emotion, and a character that stands apart. It will be a refreshing break from the conventional debut template.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will arrive in theatres on July 11, 2025. The release date was announced via social media alongside a motion poster. The announcement post came with a caption that reads, “This monsoon, don’t just fall, but feel the love. #AankhonkiGustaakhiyan In cinemas near you on 11th July 2025.”

The newly released motion poster captures the heart of the film — a visual symphony of love, longing, and unspoken emotions, all wrapped in Vishal Mishra’s ethereal melody. The dreamy vibe hints at a tale where silence speaks louder than words, and glances tell their own story.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, directed by Santosh Singh, will feature National Award Winner Vikrant Massey opposite Shanaya Kapoor. It will combine a soulful narrative with a stirring musical score from Vishal Mishra.

With the movie, Shanaya Kapoor announces her arrival not with noise but with nuance, proving that sometimes, the quietest roles make the loudest impact. She will next be seen in Tu Yaa Main, JC, and the upcoming Student of the Year series.

