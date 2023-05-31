Hollywood veteran Al Pacino is soon going to be a daddy at the age of 83. To everyone’s surprise, it will be his first child with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, who happens to be a film producer. While it may be shocking for the world, the young girl is eight months pregnant, and they have been linked together since April 2022. Following the news breakout, many netizens are shocked, and many are cribbing for being single.

With his upcoming baby, The Godfather star will soon be an official dad of four. By ‘Dad’, we mean legit ‘Daddy’, as the mother and the actor have been heavily discussed on the internet. Not to forget, Noor Alfallah has previously dated veteran singer Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

TMZ confirmed that Al Pacino is becoming a father and revealed that his new beau is eighth-month pregnant as she is expecting to deliver in a few weeks. Before Noor, the actor is a father of three children, which he shares with two women. He has twins Anton and Olivia, 22, with Beverly D’Angelo and a daughter, Julie Marie, 33, with Jan Tarrant.

Following the news of Al Pacino becoming a father, many noticed that he is somewhat like The Godfather 2 co-star Robert De Niro, 79, who welcomed his 7th child with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen. Many began to notice the similarities between the two and shared their reactions to Twitter.

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro having children at the ages of 82 and 79. pic.twitter.com/qiCUmvncjL — Austin (@AustinPlanet) May 31, 2023

Reacting to the news, a user wrote, homie def doubles up on that Viagra & honey pack

homie def doubles up on that viagra & honeypack — Cooyah ! (@Cooyah_) May 31, 2023

While commenting upon the young age of his girlfriend, a user wrote, “He had his AARP card when she was born. Haha.”

He had his AARP card when she was born. Haha. — MikeyPerk (@mikeyperk) May 31, 2023

Another said, “Supersperm”

“Well, I guess some people just never learn to use protection”

@PopBase Well, I guess some people just never learn to use protection. 🤷‍♀️ — Shing ha (@ReplyGPT) May 31, 2023

“Say hello to my little friend!”

Well, looks like Al Pacino is still living up to his famous catchphrase: 'Say hello to my little friend!' — Lmao GPT (@LmaoGPT) May 31, 2023

Let us know what do you think about Al Pacino becoming a daddy at this age and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

