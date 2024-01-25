The makers of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika, and Janaki Bodiwala’s upcoming horror movie, Shaitaan, have dropped its teaser, and trust us when we say it’s as eerie and dark as you’re probably afraid this one will be. The movie, directed by Vikas Bahl, sends shivers down the spine and ignites curiosity.

Shaitaan‘s teaser opens with Madhavan’s voiceover saying, “Kehte hain ki yeh duniya poori behri hain, par sunte sab meri hain. Kaale se bhi kaala main, behkaave ka pyaala main. Tandar se le kar shlok ka, maalik hoon main nau lok ka. Zeher bhi main, dawa bhi main. Chup chaap sadiyon se sab dekhta, ek khaamosh gawah bhi main. Main raat hoon, main shaam hoon, main kainath tamaam hoon. Banata, bigadta, samet ta, marodta, log kehte hain ki main kisi ko nahi chodhta. Ek khel hain, kheloge? Iss khel ka bas ek hi niyam hain, main chaahe kuch bhi kahoon, mere behkaave main mat aana.”

R Madhavan wins our heart

Madhavan will send shivers down your spine with his menacing smile, hinting that he might be the Shaitaan. In a previous tweet, the actor mentioned his character, saying, “Shaitaan nazar milata nahi, nazar lagata hai.”

We have faith in Madhavan’s skill.

Tummbad vibes

The teaser’s visuals comprise a series of red and black voodoo dolls, devil’s symbols, and motifs. It also features shots of Ajay Devgn and Jyotika looking scared as they seemingly face someone. Though the makers keep Shaitaan’s plotline under wraps, the teaser has reminded us of Sohum Shah’s 2018 supernatural movie, Tummbad.

In its 1-minute 31-second teaser, Shaitaan offers quite impressive visuals, and even the sound design is the kind that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

Will Vikas Bahl’s magic work this time?

Unquestionably, one of Bollywood’s best directors, Vikas Bahl, has helmed movies such as Queen, Lootera, Hansi Toh Phasee, and Udta Punjab. However, the filmmaker received negative reviews for Ganapath, his most recent film, which was released in October 2023. The movie was a box office bomb, leaving audiences and filmmaker Vikas Bahl perplexed about why he had taken on this project. With Shaitaan, Bahl is venturing into the horror-thriller genre for the first time. All that can be hoped for is that his success from previous attempts would work similarly this time.

More details about Shaitaan

Scheduled for theatrical release on March 8, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

Ajay Devgn’s movie lineup

After Shaitaan, Ajay’s next movie is director Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha opposite Tabu. Also starring Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles, the film is set to hit the theatres on April 26, 2024.

Devgn also has the much-delayed producer Boney Kapoor’s period drama film Maidaan and Rohit Shetty’s action film Singham Again in his kitty. He will also be seen next in Raid 2, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first installment.

Jyotika’s return to Hindi cinema; Janaki Bodiwala’s debut

Shaitaan marks Jyotika’s return to Hindi cinema after 25 years. She made her Bollywood debut with Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1997), opposite Akshaye Khanna, helmed by Priyadarshan.

The film also marks Gujarati actress Janki Bodiwala’s Hindi cinema debut. The actress is known for Chhello Divas: A New Beginning (2015) and Daud Pakad and Vash (2023).

Check out the teaser:

