Timothee Chalamet starrer Marty Supreme has been the talk of the town when it set a new benchmark with its collection over the domestic limited release. This weekend, the film added six new markets overseas, earning strong numbers once again, and with that, the film’s worldwide collection has hit its first major milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so much at the box office?

The Timothee Chalamet-starrer keeps earning strong numbers at the box office in North America. It has collected $3.5 million on its 6th weekend at the domestic box office. It has dropped out of the domestic top 5 this weekend and landed at the 6th spot. It lost six theaters and declined 71.2% at the box office in North America. The domestic total of the film is $86.3 million.

Crosses the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Timothee Chalamet starrer Marty Supreme collected $8.4 million at the overseas box office on its 5th weekend. It gained six new international markets, and with that, the film has experienced a surge of almost 100% from last weekend. The international cume of the sports drama is $30 million across 26 overseas regions. Adding the $86.3 million domestic total to its international cume, the worldwide collection is $116.3 million. It has crossed its first major milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $86.3 million

International – $30 million

Worldwide – $116.3 million

Directed by Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme has received nine nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. Timothee Chalamet has won the Golden Globe Award and the Critics’ Choice Award for his role. Marty Supreme was released in December 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Housemaid Worldwide Box Office: Closes In On This Major Milestone & The Fault In Our Stars’ Lifetime

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News