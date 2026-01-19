Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice recently made it to the 15-film shortlist to compete in the Best International Feature Film category at the 2026 Oscars. Backed by a stellar 97% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the satirical black comedy thriller has emerged as one of the best-rated films of 2025.

Globally, the South Korean film has earned $30.1 million, placing it among the top 100 highest-grossing releases of 2025. It currently trails just behind the horror hit Together ($32.3 million) and the Austin Butler-led crime thriller Caught Stealing ($32.9 million) in the global box office charts.

On the domestic box office front, No Other Choice has posted impressive numbers in its limited release. The film collected a solid $2.2 million in its fourth limited 3-day weekend, marking a 62.8% increase over the previous weekend. With this surge, it has now surpassed the North American totals of multiple acclaimed 2025 releases, including The Life of Chuck, Good Boy, and Sentimental Value. It has also just inched past the domestic total of Steven Soderbergh’s underrated supernatural thriller, Presence.

No Other Choice vs. Presence – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films stack up at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

No Other Choice – Box Office Summary

North America: $7 million

International: $23.1 million

Worldwide: $30.1 million

Presence – Box Office Summary

North America: $6.9 million

International: $4.2 million

Worldwide: $11.1 million

Based on these figures, No Other Choice is currently just narrowly ahead of Steven Soderbergh’s Presence in the American market. However, given its solid momentum in limited release and the likelihood of an awards-season boost, the gap is expected to widen further in the coming weeks.

No Other Choice Plot

The film follows a middle-class family man who is suddenly laid off after years in the paper industry. Humiliated and desperate to find work, he becomes obsessed with landing a job at any cost, and eventually plans to eliminate his competitors.

No Other Choice – Official Trailer

