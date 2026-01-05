Neon continues to tighten its grip on the 2025 limited release scene in the United States. The distributor’s latest release, No Other Choice, is dominating the box office with strong awards buzz and the pull of two major South Korean stars, Son Ye-jin, widely known for Crash Landing On You, and Squid Game’s Lee Byung-hun. The pairing has clearly struck a chord with American audiences, even with major Hollywood titles competing for attention.

No Other Choice Box Office Performance: Strong Opening In 13 US Theaters

The comedy thriller was released on December 25 in only 13 theaters in the US. The opening day numbers reached almost $313,000, a striking figure for such a limited footprint. The per-screen average came out to $24,074. Over the first three-day weekend, the film collected close to $337,000, setting a confident base for the weeks ahead and giving Neon another strong limited release story.

The film’s nomination as ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ in the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards further boosted its box office numbers.

No Other Choice Box Office Summary

North America – $1.9 million

International – $20.6 million

Total – $22.5 million

Second Weekend Expansion Drives Major Growth

Last weekend marked the second weekend of release, and the picture grew wider with 32 additional theaters added across the US. Earnings rose sharply across all three days. Friday delivered $475,000, reflecting a 394% jump compared to Thursday. Saturday followed with $295,000, while Sunday added around $221,000. The combined total for the second weekend reached $991,000, representing a 198% increase over the opening weekend.

No Other Choice Beats The Secret Agent

No Other Choice now stands at $1.9 million in the US, moving past the $1.8 million domestic total of Wagner Moura’s The Secret Agent, another well-received international title. Overseas numbers remain the driving force, with $20.6 million earned so far. South Korea accounts for about $19.6 million of that figure, highlighting the film’s home-market strength. The combined worldwide earnings have reached $22.5 million.

Neon’s consistent handling of limited releases continues to pay off in 2025. No Other Choice demonstrates how measured expansion, strong word of mouth, and recognizable international stars can deliver results in US theaters without relying solely on scale.

