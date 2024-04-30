It was 19 days ago when Ali Abbas Zafar’s action biggie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan went against Maidaan for an Eid box office battle. While both films performed poorly when it came to collections, Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s film lost a bigger battle with only 60+ crore of box office collections.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 19 Box Office Collection

On the 19th day, the sports drama collected almost 40 lakh at the box office, bringing the lowest earning day for the film in the entire 19-day run. Before the 19th day of collection on the third Monday, it was the third Friday (day 16) when the film hit the lowest with only 50 lakh!

It is a herculean task for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to go past the 70 crore mark, and probably, the film might surrender before the weekends. What is surprising is that the South Indian releases are performing better than Akshay Kumar’s biggie!

Trending

Aavesham Rakes In 362% Higher Collection

Fahadh Faasil’s comedy film, which also belongs to the actor genre, has performed much better than Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Ironically, both films were released on the same day, but on Eid, Aavesham earned 362.5% higher than BMCM – 1.85 crore, to be precise.

A 70% Drop On Third Monday

On the third Monday, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan witnessed a 60% drop compared to the third Sunday when the film earned 1 crore at the box office. However, on the third Monday, only 60 lakh could be collected at the ticket window.

Third Weekend Collection

On the third weekend, BMCM collected almost 2.20 crore, much below its Eid clash. Maidaan registered a 4.80 crore weekend. BMCM seems to have completed its lifetime run somewhere near 65 crore in India!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 19: Ajay Devgn Hits The Lowest Earning Day With A 70% Drop – Ready For Closing Countdown?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News