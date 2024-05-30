There is an exciting update for Blade Runner fans as the sequel series to the film franchise, Blade Runner 2099, is finally going to begin filming. The show was announced back in 2022 by Amazon Prime Video and has been waiting to commence production ever since.

Blade Runner 2099 will be a continuation of the 1982 hit Blade Runner and its 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049. Ridley Scott, who directed the original film and produced the second part, is producing the series.

Blade Runner 2099 Begins Filming in June

Blade Runner 2099 is scheduled to start filming in June 2024. The shoot will take place across various locations in Prague and Spain and will wrap up in December this year. Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh will be headlining the sci-fi series. The actress shot to global fame with her film Everything Everywhere All at Once in 2022. The rest of the cast of the show remains to be announced.

The series is set 50 years after the events of Blade Runner 2049 and follows a replicant named Olwen, played by Yeoh. The replicant will be near the end of her life, with the show exploring the coexistence of humans and bioengineered synthetic humans in a dystopian future. More details about the plot are currently awaited.

Shining Girls Creator Silka Luisa Serves as the Showrunner

Silka Luisa, known for creating the Apple TV+ thriller series Shining Girls, is attached as the showrunner to Blade Runner 2099. The co-writer of Blade Runner 2049, Michael Green, is returning to the franchise as an executive producer of the show. Jonathan van Tulleken, known for directing FX’s Shōgun, will be helming the first two episodes. The project is produced by Scott Free Productions, Alcon Entertainment, and Amazon Studios.

Prime Video picked up the series in September 2022. At the time, Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios’ Head of Global Television, stated, “We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors.”

The Blade Runner universe began in 1982 with the release of Ridley Scott’s sci-fi film that starred Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, a former police officer who hunts down a fugitive group of bioengineered humans called replicants. 35 years later, the sequel, Blade Runner 2049 was released with Ryan Gosling starring as the lead, and Ford reprising his role as Deckard.

