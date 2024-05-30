Will The Veil Return with Season 2? Here is What Elisabeth Moss Said

The Veil has come to an end with an action-packed finale. The FX and Hulu series, that follows MI6 spy, Imogen Salter, forming a friendship with her target, Adilah, went on for six episodes, garnering a huge following along the way.

As Imogen’s mission has reached its conclusion with a bittersweet ending, fans can’t help but wonder if the spy will be heading out on another adventure in the future. So is The Veil coming back with season 2? Here is everything we know so far.

Is The Veil Season 2 Happening?

Currently, FX has not renewed The Veil for a second season. The network will likely analyze the viewership and streaming numbers of the first season before deciding on its renewal. When the show premiered, it was labeled as a limited series; however, considering the potential Imogen’s character holds, her story can very well be continued in future seasons. As seen in the final moments of the season 1 finale, Imogen gets a call regarding another mission, which can form the premise for the second season.

In the past, there have been many instances where a limited series has transformed into multi-season shows. FX itself recently announced the renewal of its historical drama Shōgun for two more seasons, despite being earlier dubbed as a limited series. Hence, The Veil Season 2 has not been confirmed yet but might be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Elisabeth Moss’ Thoughts on The Veil Season 2

Elisabeth Moss, who plays the lead, Imogen, in the series, is also hoping that The Veil will return for a second season. In a recent interview, the actress said she would love to play Imogen again and would say ‘yes’ to reprising her role in a heartbeat. She believes that season 1 was just the beginning and the character of Imogen deserves to be explored more.

“When we got to the end of the season, I personally felt like we had just started. We’ve just scratched the surface. There’s no other way for me to say it. She’s [Imogen] so interesting and complicated and good at what she does. The opportunity to drop her into different locations, give her another mission, have her play somebody else, and give her another name, it just seems like it’s too fun not to think about,” the actress said in an interview with Collider.

