The stats for June 17-23, 2024 are out, and Bridgerton Season 3 continues to steal the limelight in Top 10 Global Shows on Netflix. There are multiple reasons for celebrations because as many as four different installments from the period franchise are featured in the list. Scroll below to know where Perfect Match Season 2, Greek Girl Season 1 and others stand.

After the sizzling chemistry of Phoebe Dynevor and Rege Jean-Page, one wondered how the creators of Bridgerton would make viewers fall in love with another couple. But Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton left us mesmerized by the tension around their friendship. Season 3 was divided into two parts and released on May 16, 2024, and June 13, 2024, respectively.

Bridgerton Season 3 continues to feature in the list of Top 10 Global Shows on Netflix for the sixth week. It has conquered the #1 spot with 16.5 million views. That too, with a considerable margin from Perfect Match Season 2, which is on the second spot with 3.6 million views. If one does the calculation, that’s about 358.33% higher.

With the success of Bridgerton Season 3, there remains massive craze around the series. Season 1 is on the third spot with 3.5 million views and continues its streak of success by featuring in the Top 10 Global TV Shows list for the fifteenth week straight.

On number four is Sweet Tooth Season 3 (3.1 million), followed by Bridgerton Season 2, which continues to find its place in the Top 10 for 21 weeks with 3 million views. Eric: Limited series (2.9 million), Your Honor: Season 1 (2.6 million), AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 1 (2.3 million) and Geek Girl: Season 1 (2.3 million) have placed 6-9th, respectively.

On the last spot is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a spin-off series that was released in May 2023. It has been featured in the Top 10 Global TV Shows list for the ninth week, with a total of 2.1 million views.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Netflix shows!

