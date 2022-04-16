Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation case has lately been a trending topic on the internet as new revelations are made almost every passing hour. The court hearing kicked off this week and the internet seems to be utterly divided over who is right or wrong. Amidst all the drama, we bring to you a throwback piece from the time Amber decided to prank her Paranoia co-star Liam Hemsworth with a d*ldo.

For the unversed, Paranoia was a thriller film that hit the theatres in August 2013. The movie was directed by Robert Luketic and was adapted from a book by the same name. Apart from Liam and Heard, the movie also featured renowned actors like Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman and Lucas Till, amongst others. The plot of this entertainer revolved around a young man who gets stuck between two tech billionaires, surrounded by deceit and politics.

At the Los Angeles premiere of the film, Amber Heard revealed in interaction with E! News, how she had managed to prank her co-star Liam Hemsworth, in the middle of an intimate scene. “Well, I saw a discarded large dildo in the prop truck and I asked if I could borrow it, and after not so long of a pause the prop guy happily handed it over to me,” the 27-year-old actress said. “I talked to Robert and the producers and made sure that once we got the take and were good, that we could ask for one extra. And unbeknownst to Liam, I just switched out my arm for the dildo.”

Liam Hemsworth was also clearly impressed with the s*x toy and even took a moment to describe how it looked. “(holding out two fingers) It was about that big, a black one. And I pulled it out, and everyone was in on it…except me, yeah.”

