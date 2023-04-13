Celebrities enjoy a massive fan following and a luxurious lifestyle. Often their popularity puts them on spot, some fans turn into stalkers to get a glimpse of their stars. Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock also faced a similar incident when a stalker broke into her home and tried to assault her.

Sandra is one of the most successful actresses in the industry and has gained a large fan following over the years. She has starred in multiple blockbuster movies, earning her millions of dollars. Well, it is obvious that the Speed actress gained a huge fan following over the years, but what was unexpected was that a stalker tried to invade her home, obviously with no good intentions.

Sandra Bullock resides in a 16-million-dollar house in Los Angeles, California, with first-rate security. Sandra, however, was forced to call 911 and ask for help right away after nearly being attacked by a burglar who stormed into her home one tragic night.

As per the Glamour Magazine report, Sandra Bullock was really shocked and horrified by this experience, as she states at the beginning that she felt violated by that man’s behaviour and also says that she was not the same after that meeting. In her 911 call, she was heard saying, “Someone just broke into my house, I think it’s a man. I’m locked in the closet right now. He’s banging on the doors”. The fact that the actress’s son and housekeeper weren’t home that particular night further suggested that the intruder had been keeping an eye on Sandra’s residence for a few days.

After receiving a 911 call, the police quickly responded and apprehended the intruder on her property. He was ultimately identified as Joshua James Corbett, who was 39 at the time of the crime in 2014 and was apprehended. Within four minutes, police arrived on the spot and discovered Joshua on the grounds outside the star’s home.

Sandra Bullock did not personally testify in the case, but a judge in 2015 ordered Corbett to stand trial after hearing evidence from her panicked 15-minute 911 call.

