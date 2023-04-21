Jonathan Majors has been in the headlines over accusations of domestic violence accusations which has raised questions about his next appearance as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The superhero fandom is shocked as they were expecting Majors’ Kang to be the big bad villain of the multiverse saga, and now everything is at a halt. While there are rumours that Marvel might replace him, we never know what might happen next.

The actor was last seen in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, where he played a variant of the Kang. As per the recent reposts, the first accuser worked with Jonathan during the production of the Paul Rudd starrer movie. Read on to find out more about it.

Variety reports the first accuser to claim the domestic violence worked on the Ant-Man 3, where Jonathan Majors played the film’s primary antagonist, Kang The Conqueror. Following the accusations, Disney has declined to comment on the controversy. Later, multiple alleged abuse victims of the Kang actor have come forward and are cooperating with authorities after his arrest on March 25 on charges of strangulation.

The representatives of the MCU star continue to deny the allegations. The official statement by his defence attorney Priya Chaudhry says, “Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

The Avengers: Kang Dynasty actor is set to appear in court on May 8 following the recent allegations. On the other hand, his career has seen a massive hit. He is dropped from the U.S. Army’s “Be All You Can Be” ad campaign, and many of his movie projects are questioned. Additionally, Jonathan has been dropped by talent agency Entertainment 360 and PR firm The Lede Company.

