After a gap of almost two and a half years, Jr NTR has arrived on the big screen, and the frenzy is visible at ticket windows. In India, Devara is ready for an earth-shattering start and even in overseas, it is set for a thunderous opening. The Tollywood superstar is flexing his stardom at the North American box office as premiere shows have performed beyond expectations. Keep reading for a detailed advance booking report!

Over the years, NTR has built a solid fan base in overseas centers, especially in the USA. This popularity has jumped to the next level after the phenomenal success of RRR. In both the USA and Canada, the pre-sales of the film began very early, and with each passing day, it gained momentum, registering historic figures in premiere shows.

Coming to the final advance booking of premiere shows, Devara has sold tickets worth $2.33 million in the USA, which includes a sale of over 81,000 tickets from 876 locations, as per Venky Box Office. Including Canada’s booking, the total pre-sales at the North American box office stands at $2.51 million for premiere shows.

After converting it to Indian rupees, Devara has amassed a staggering 20.99 crores gross through pre-sales of premiere shows at the North American box office. With this, it has surpassed the final advance booking of Salaar’s premiere shows. For the unversed, Salaar had closed its pre-sales at $1.95 million (16.30 crores gross).

So, Devara is set for a blast at the North American box office and will mint big moolah in the opening weekend.

Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. It is released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

