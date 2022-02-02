Comedian and actor Vir Das has entertained his fans with a number of stand-up specials. He even stirred controversy recently, after a section of society thought his joke was derogatory. Meanwhile, he has been part of a number of movies and in the recent interview, the actor recalls auditioning for multiple big Bollywood projects. He even revealed Imran Khan auditioned for Delhi Belly 6 times and says Shah Rukh Khan was initially part of 3 Idiot but it went to Aamir Khan.

Apart from comedy specials, Das has worked on big-budget projects like Mastizaade, Delhi Belly and Go Goa Gone. In an interview, the comedian revealed interesting details about some films and how he was rejected and how a big actor was chosen for his part in Rajkumar Hirani’s comedy film.

Recently, Vir Das sat with comedian Rohan Joshi where he opened up about giving 9 auditions for Delhi Belly. The actor even claimed, he was considered as one of the leads in 3 Idiots and Rock On. However, to his bad luck, the comedian says that all the films were shooting at the same time.

Talking with Rohan Joshi, Vir Das told, “I gave nine auditions for Delhi Belly. So, in that year of my life, I was auditioning for Delhi Belly, 3 Idiots and Rock On!! And they all shot at the same f**king time.”

He further added, “I was auditioning for Madhavan’s role in 3 Idiots, what Madhavan ended up getting. When I was auditioning for 3 Idiots, it wasn’t Aamir. It was Shah Rukh, or somebody else. It changed over that year. Rock On!! I was auditioning for Purab’s role. Delhi Belly, they started auditioning me for Imran’s role… And then, Imran became Imran, because Jaane Tu had come out… But that was the ninth audition, and by the way, Imran’s sixth audition. Imran, being Aamir’s nephew, auditioned six times.”

Vir Das tours worldwide and he’s currently gearing for the India tour which will be held later this year. Other than this, he filmed a part in director Judd Apatow’s upcoming comedy film, co-starring Karen Gillan, David Duchovny, Pedro Pascal and others.

