Indian actor Imran Khan has given the industry many movies from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly, to Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. The actor once had gone viral for uncovering what happens at a Bollywood party.

The Delhi Belly actor who is also recognised for being Aamir Khan’s nephew has been away from the big screens for a while now. But during his time in the Bollywood industry, the actor made sure to socialize with his Bollywood friends and attend parties to make his presence felt.

It was years ago that Imran Khan was seen making headlines after making a stunning revelation about what happens behind the doors in a Bollywood party.

During a question and answer session with fans on his social media platform, Imran Khan was asked to give some insights into what exactly used to happen at Bollywood parties. Replying to the question the actor wrote, “Exactly the same thing that happens at all parties; people drink, dance, stand in corners and bitch about people they dislike, there are drunken hookups and fights, and people keep going to the bathroom, even if they don’t have to pee.”

Speaking about the strangest experience that he ever had felt being a celebrity, the actor said, “A guy at the urinal next to me once tried to shake hands with me. While urinating. He seemed upset when I refused to shake his hand.”

It is to be noted that Imran’s relationship with his wife Avantika Malik has been surfing up a lot on the news lately. as per reports, the duo is having some problems in their relationship.

Nevertheless, the two have kept quiet about their marital status, reports implied that they have separated.

Imran Khan and Avantika got hitched in 2011 and have a daughter named Imara.

