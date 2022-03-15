The Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party unit will screen the Hindi movie, The Kashmir Files on March 16 evening at Rohini Silver Screens here.

In a tweet, state BJP president K. Annamalai said: “@BJP4TamilNadu cordially invites all for the special screening of #KashmirFiles in Rohini Silver Screens, Chennai on 16th March at 5.30 p.m.”

“This important movie on one of the dark times in our nation’s history deserves our attention!”

The Kashmir Files is a movie about the exodus and killing of Hindus in Kashmir by insurgents during 1980-1990.

According to a BJP official, for now, the party is screening only one show and the future course will be decided later.

