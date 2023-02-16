Swara Bhasker who often makes headlines for her brutally honest views on anything and everything got married to the love of his life political activist Fahad Ahmad and shared the good news on her Twitter. The actress shared the news with a heartfelt caption and a video that featured their love story and now her fans from across the globe are pouring best wishes for the newly wedded couple. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This has come as a surprise to everyone including her fans and friends in the Bollywood fraternity. Her video is too emotional to be described in words and is winning hearts on social media.

Sharing the good news on Twitter, Swara Bhasker wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

Replying to Swara Bhasker’s tweet, her husband Fahad Ahmad commented, “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara”

That’s such a heartfelt video and we literally had tears in our eyes while watching their love story fold in such a beautiful way.

The actress shared that the couple registered their marriage in court on January 6, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act. This year has indeed started on a great note and after Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, this happens to be the second huge wedding news for the B-town fans.

Congratulations to the new couple! We wish you a great life together.

