The upcoming film Zwigato has already generated buzz with its recent trailer launch, which included a personal anecdote shared by lead actor Kapil Sharma. During the launch event, Kapil Sharma recounted a time when his wife had ordered a cake online for a friend’s birthday celebration.

He said, “One day we were celebrating one of our friend’s birthday so my wife ordered a cake online. When the delivery person came with the cake we saw that the box had tilted, resulting in the sides of the cake sticking to the box. We sent for a replacement but I felt bad thinking that they will be reprimanded for it by the shop or worse they might take it out of their paycheck.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma continued, “So I quickly went to them and asked for the cake and said that we’re anyways going to cut it before eating so it’s not a big deal. I think it is because I had played this character in Zwigato that I felt a sense of responsibility towards them, as it wouldn’t have been a big deal on any other day but because for the span of the shoot I have lived that character’s life, I was very conscious of my actions this time around.”

In Zwigato, Kapil Sharma plays the role of Manas Mahto, a food deliveryman who struggles to make a living due to the pandemic’s impact on his work. The character showcases the difficulties faced by delivery workers, such as long working hours, low wages, and the risk of contracting COVID-19. Shahana Goswami portrays Pratima Mahto, Manas’s wife, who supports and encourages him through his struggles.

Zwigato’s message is both timely and relevant, emphasising the importance of empathy and consideration towards working-class individuals, particularly delivery workers who make our lives more convenient during these difficult times. As such, the film is highly anticipated and eagerly awaited by audiences. Zwigato is set to release on March 17th, and fans are excited to see Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami bring their characters to life on the big screen.

Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives present ‘Zwigato’, Directed by Nandita Das. Starring Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami & Tushar Acharya. Don’t forget to watch Zwigato, releasing in theatres on 17th March, 2023.

Must Read: When Sonam Kapoor Tried Hard To Convince Aditya Chopra For Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi But He Instead Chose Anushka Sharma Opposite Shah Rukh Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News