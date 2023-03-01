Zwigato Trailer Out! Kapil Sharma Sheds His Comic Skin & Steps Into The Shows Of An Emotional Food Delivery Guy - Watch

The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Zwigato’, which stars actor-comedian Kapil Sharma in the lead, was unveiled on Wednesday.

It follows the story of the struggle of a food delivery partner played by Kapil and how the mounting pressures of the food delivery app coupled with standard of living in big cities really gets to those who are at the lower rung of the society but still work tirelessly.

Kapil, who is otherwise known for his forte in comedy, takes complete departure from his image as a comic and merges in the dramatic universe of the film as he effortlessly portrays his character

Actress Shahana Goswami plays the wife of Kapil’s character in the film, she works as a masseuse to support her family financially as her husband struggles to keep with the rapidly changing demands of the titular food delivery app and tried to wrap his head around the new development and gratifications in the changing food e-commerce economy.

The film has been directed by actress-director Nandita Das, who earlier directed the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Manto’ based on the life of legendary writer Saadat Hasan Manto.

The film, produced by Applause entertainment, will debut in theatres on March 17.

