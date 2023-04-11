Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman has had a rough career in the film industry. The actor shares how his father’s talk show, Movers and Shakers allegedly became a hindrance in his career. Apparently, he was removed from several projects in the final moments and it happened because of several so-called gangs in Bollywood. Adhyayan recently opened up about it in an interview. Keep reading to know what has to say about it.

The 35-year-old actor made his Bollywood debut with Haal-e-dil in 2008. He also appeared alongside Kangana Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi in Raaz- The Mystery Continues, for which he was much appreciated.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Adhyayan Suman revealed how his father Shekhar Suman‘s show Movers and Shakers. He says, “I did not get a lot of films because of a show that my father did — Movers and Shakers. Though he was given a script for every episode, there were a few people who got offended because of what he said and held grudges that ‘Shekhar ne humaare baare mein kaise baat kari’. There were neither any personal attacks nor he used any abusive language. He just did his job and it was just a show. But their egos were very fragile perhaps, and they took it personally. And thought ki iska badla iske bete par nikaalenge.”

Adhyayan Suman went on to claim how he still faces discrimination from clanism in Bollywood, and it still continues to happen. Referring to something that happened around three months ago, Suman said, “I was approached for a project with a massive superstar as the lead and I was supposed to play the antagonist. Everything, including money, was discussed and I was expecting a call to discuss clauses for my contract. But suddenly, they backed off. I asked them what the problem was or what changed because it’s very easy to call anyone and remove me from a project. Anybody could pick up a call and say, ‘Isko mat lo film mein’. I have seen that happening to me. There was a producer, who in front of me called another producer and said, ‘Hum Adhyayan ko cast karne ki soch rahe hain’ and the person replied, ‘Isko mat lo, he is not punctual, he does drugs’ and all that stuff.”

He continues how the politics in the film industry causes an impact on his loved ones too. He says, “When my mother got to know about the fact that I have got such a good film, she, who had been waiting for all these years to see her son doing well in his career, broke down. She cried. But after two hours, that opportunity was snatched away. Please tell me how I would feel,” he questions, and asks, “An actor struggles to get that one break or big opportunity but you take it away from him. Do you realise how heartbreaking it is?” He added, “no matter how much you speak, none of these things will change. This article will come out, a couple of people will talk about it and everything will go back to the same point after a few days.”

Adhyayan Suman finally concludes by saying, “People here are very quick when it comes to judging others. They would say things like, ‘Uska toh career pehle hi barbaad hai, uska career kaun sabotage karega’. There was no point talking about those things and hence I never did it.”

