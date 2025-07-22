Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa was in the discussions due to the powerful cameos of superstars and a huge budget. It was expected to post big numbers on the board, but due to poor content, it failed to create an impact at the Indian box office. It turned out to be one of the biggest disasters in recent times for Tollywood, even bigger than Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Today, let’s see how much Akshay Kumar’s cameo helped the film’s Hindi-dubbed version.

Since Vishnu Manchu isn’t a big name in Tollywood, the reported budget of 200 crores was always going to be a risky bet. So, the makers tried to capitalise on the cameos by Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Akshay Kumar. The cameos were promoted aggressively, resulting in the film garnering some attention. However, these cameos didn’t help in attracting considerable footfalls.

How much did Kannappa’s Hindi version earn at the Indian box office?

Akshay Kumar’s presence was expected to attract some attention for the Hindi-dubbed version of Kannappa, but it didn’t happen. It started its run with a dismal collection of 65 lakh and couldn’t cover a higher distance. Eventually, the Hindi version wrapped up the run at 3.98 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk.

Couldn’t recover Akshay Kumar’s salary through domestic earnings

Such a number is a big letdown for Kannappa as the Hindi version couldn’t even recover the salary that was reportedly paid to Akshay Kumar. As per reports, Akshay was paid 6 crores for his cameo appearance. Compared to this remuneration, the film earned only 3.98 crores in Hindi, which equals 66.33% of the total salary.

Global earnings

Speaking about all languages, the Vishnu Manchu starrer has earned 32.97 crore net at the Indian box office in 22 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, it equals 38.9 crore gross. Overseas, it earned 5.1 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 44 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 32.97 crores

India gross – 38.9 crores

Overseas gross – 5.1 crores

Worldwide gross – 44 crores

