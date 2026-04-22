Spider-Brand New Day & Avengers: Doomsday Aim To Restore MCU’s Box Office Dominance

The last three MCU films, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, may not have performed at the box office as strongly as the makers had hoped. So, all eyes will now be on the next two films: Spider-Man: Brand New Day, followed by Avengers: Doomsday. While the Tom Holland-led superhero film, which hits theaters on July 31, 2026, will be aiming to replicate the blockbuster success of its predecessor, Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.921 billion), it will be interesting to see how close Doomsday, which releases on December 18, 2026, can get to the worldwide totals of Infinity War ($2.052 billion) and Endgame ($2.799 billion).

The Russo Brothers’ star-studded venture is reportedly being made on an estimated budget of $400 million to $500 million, according to CBR. This implies that the film would need to earn roughly between $1 billion and $1.25 billion worldwide to break even at the box office, using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. Considering the immense buzz surrounding the film and the fact that Robert Downey Jr. is playing the main antagonist, Doomsday is expected to achieve this key box-office milestone, provided it benefits from strong word of mouth and sustained holds.

Avengers Franchise – Combined Domestic Earnings

Here’s how the four Avengers films have performed at the domestic box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Avengers (2012): $623.4 million Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015): $459 million Avengers: Infinity War (2018): $678.8 million Avengers: Endgame (2019): $858.4 million

What These Numbers Indicate For The Avengers Franchise

Although the four films in the Avengers franchise have collectively grossed $7.777 billion worldwide, their combined domestic total stands at approximately $2.620 billion. This means that Doomsday would need to earn around $380 million from the North American market to take the Avengers franchise past the $3 billion mark.

Even if Doomsday performs on par with the series’ lowest-grossing entry domestically (Age of Ultron’s $459 million), it would still surpass that mark. At this point, the film appears well-positioned to take the Avengers franchise beyond $3 billion at the North American box office. However, the final verdict should become clear only after its theatrical release this December.

What Is The Plot of Avengers: Doomsday?

While precise plot details are being kept under wraps, the story is expected to focus on how The Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and X-Men join forces to fight against the evil and powerful scientist Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

Avengers: Doomsday – Teaser

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