Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik is taking the disastrous route at the box office and heading towards a flop verdict. In all probability, it will almost reach there by the end of next week. In 15 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 25.94 crore at the box office in India.

Rajkummar Rao’s Post-COVID Box Office

Post-COVID, Rajkummar Rao has a mixed bag of films with three flops – Badhaai Do, HIT – The First Case, and Bheed, followed by three successful films – Srikanth, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Chuk Maaf. While Mr and Mrs Mahi were a losing affair, Stree 2 turned its fate at the box office as a super duper hit!

Maalik Box Office Day 15

On the 15th day, the third Friday, Maalik witnessed a drop of almost 78% from the previous day. While Rajkummar Rao’s film earned 28 lakh on the previous day, the second Thursday, it took a massive drop and earned only 6 lakh on July 25, Friday.

Check out the box office breakdown of the action film starring Maanushi Chhillar.

Week 1: 22.52 crore

Week 2: 3.36 crore

Day 15: 6 lakh

Total: 25.94 crore

Is Rajkummar Rao’s Film Maalik A Hit Or Flop?

Maalik is mounted on a reported budget of 54 crore and in 15 days, it has recovered only 48% of its entire budget. However, to save itself from the flop tag, the film needs to recover 50% of its budget! In Maalik’s case, a total collection of 27 crore, might save it from not being called a Flop as per Koimoi’s parameters.

How Much Loss Is Rajkummar Rao’s Film Making?

Currently, with a budget of 54 crore, Rajkummar Rao‘s film is heading towards an almost 28 crore loss at the box office. Hopefully the actor redeems himself with his upcoming films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

