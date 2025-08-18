Rajinikanth’s Coolie enjoyed a solid pre-release buzz in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), and now that it has concluded its opening weekend, we can say that the magnum opus has justified its buzz. On the opening day, it exceeded expectations and later displayed good hold despite facing the competition from War 2. With such a run, it has already recovered over 50% of its breakeven target at the box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Due to War 2, the Kollywood action thriller suffered a dent in the screen count, but it still enjoyed impressive footfalls. For those who don’t know, Rajinikanth enjoys a massive fan base in the Telugu market, and even Lokesh Kanagaraj is highly popular. On top of that, Nagarjuna’s presence attracted more attention.

Coolie enjoys a superb response in the Telugu states

Coolie registered a solid start in the Telugu states and grossed around 17 crores at the box office. Since word-of-mouth is average, the film saw a decline over the weekend, but still, it has raked in an impressive number. As per Sacnilk, it did a business of 50 crore gross in the 4-day extended opening weekend.

Recovers over 50% of its breakeven target in the Telugu states

With such numbers, Coolie aims to be a big success in the Telugu market. For those who aren’t aware, the breakeven target for the film in Telugu states is around 90 crore gross. So, if we calculate, it has already recovered 55.55% of its breakeven target in just 4 days. From here, even if the magnum opus drops significantly, it will easily achieve breakeven and mint healthy returns.

In the meantime, it will also surpass Jailer‘s 81.22 crore gross, thus becoming Rajinikanth’s second highest-grosser in Telugu states after 2.0 (99.22 crore gross).

More about the film

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie also stars Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Upendra in key roles. It also stars Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. It was produced by Sun Pictures, and was reportedly mounted on a budget of 350 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mahavatar Narsimha Worldwide Box Office Day 24: Surpasses Tanu Weds Manu Returns & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News