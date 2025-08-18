Despite two heavyweights, War 2 and Coolie, dominating the screen count, Mahavatar Narsimha isn’t giving up on its theatrical run. In fact, it continues to pull off impressive numbers even during its fourth weekend. Recently, it crossed the 250 crore milestone, and now, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of two big Bollywood hits, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Keep reading for a detailed worldwide box office report of day 24!

How much did Mahavatar Narsimha earn at the worldwide box office in 24 days?

In India, the animated film recorded another strong weekend. Despite the presence of War 2 and Coolie, it earned 21.14 crores during the fourth weekend. Overall, it has earned 209.59 crore net at the Indian box office in 24 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 247.31 crores.

Overseas, Mahavatar Narsimha has performed decently by earning 17 crore gross so far. Combining this with the Indian gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 264.31 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 209.59 crores

India gross – 247.31 crores

Overseas gross – 17 crores

Worldwide gross – 264.31 crores

Surpasses two big Bollywood hits

With 264.31 crore gross in the kitty. Mahavatar Narsimha has surpassed the lifetime collection of Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns (258 crores) and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (260.49 crores). Today, it will overtake Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2 (265 crores) and Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (266.06 crores).

Makes historic returns

Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of 15 crores. Against this budget, it has already earned staggering 209.59 crore net in the domestic market. So, in 24 days, it has made an ROI (return on investment) of 194.59 crores. Calculated further, it equals historic returns of 1297.26%.

With enough fuel left in the tank, Mahavatar Narsimha is expected to continue its glorious run and make hefty returns.

