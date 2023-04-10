South Korean star Son Ye-jin is currently living the time of her life with her family. Apart from being one of the highest-paid South Korean stars, the actress is enjoying her time with her husband, Hyun Bin, and their son. It seems the actress manifested having such family time back in 2018, even before she allegedly started dating her now-husband.

After a few coincidental meetings, Ye-jin and Hyun Bin finally shared the screen in their 2018 film The Negotiation. The two further reunited for their hit drama Crash Landing On You and allegedly started dating on the show’s sets. After a whirlwind romance, the couple tied the knot in March last year and welcomed their son in November.

While Son Ye-jin began her family last year, she has been manifesting about it for a long time. Back in 2018, the actress talked about her plans to make a family while promoting her film Be With You. Talking about the movie, she mentioned how she played the role of a mother named Soo Ah, who reappears before her family a year after her death. She explained how Soo Ah’s husband and son lived “with an empty space in their lives” and added that she envied her, per Soompi.

Talking about her desire to have such a family, she said, “When I get married, I want to become something precious to a family like that. I’ve never lived with that kind of feeling and I want to try it.” She further talked about motherhood and revealed that she grew fond of children after watching her sister take care of her child. The 41-year-old added, “I never thought I wanted to be a mother, but looking at her child, it occurred to me for the first time. But I still can’t imagine myself as a mother yet. I want to become someone that can take care of others first.”

In concluding her statement, Son Ye-jin said, “If I were to get married and have a child, I think I would get way too involved. I work too hard at everything.” Reportedly, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin began dating on the sets of Crash Landing On You. She is currently focused on her family and rarely makes public appearances.

