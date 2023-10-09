Angelina Jolie is among the Highest Paid Actresses in Hollywood. She’s been called the ‘s*x symbol’ and the #1 choice of filmmakers for decades now. As appealing as it sounds, many wouldn’t know that the Maleficent actress went through as many as 100 rejections during her early career because she was “too dark”. Scroll below for all the details!

We all know about Angie’s famous roles, such as Mr & Mrs Smith, Girl, Interrupted, and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, but what most of us don’t know are the bizarre roles she landed at the start. After facing multiple rejections at 16, the actress landed her first role in Hollywood as a crank addict.

Angelina Jolie recalled her dark phase in Hollywood in an interview with Backstage (2019) as she began, “I think I was starting to audition around 16, 17, and would be going out for the girlfriend or the girl in high school. And I was just never that girl. I was always told that I was too dark. I went through a period years ago, when I was told I was too ethnic. Isn’t that strange? Now I’m not ethnic enough on occasion. But there wasn’t something regular enough about me; it just didn’t fit.”

Angelina Jolie continued, “I went on a hundred auditions; my mom and I actually checked off the hundredth. I think my first job was as a crank addict in a film, and then my second job was, like, a cyborg. So it was clear that my career was going to be full of very bizarre, strange women—which ended up being the ones I liked anyway.”

We’re glad Angelina Jolie didn’t give up because we’re blessed with a shining star today!

On the professional front, Angelina was last seen in Eternals. She will be landing her voice for the character of the Master Tigress in Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024).

