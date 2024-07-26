From slapstick humor to witty dialogues, Bollywood comedy has evolved over the years, but some films have remained timeless. Here’s a look at the all-time top 10 best comedy films in Bollywood that continue to tickle our funny bones.

1. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna is the epitome of comedy in Bollywood. Starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan as two bumbling men vying for the affection of a rich heiress, the film is a rollercoaster of laughs. The hilarious dialogues, iconic characters like Crime Master Gogo and Teja, and the impeccable comic timing of the entire cast make it a must-watch.

2. Hera Pheri (2000)

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri is a cult classic that redefined comedy in Bollywood. The trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty delivered performances that are remembered to this day. Paresh Rawal’s portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte is particularly legendary. The film’s plot, revolving around a mistaken identity and a kidnapping gone wrong, is pure gold.

3. Gol Maal (1979)

Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Gol Maal is a gem from the golden era of Bollywood. The film stars Amol Palekar and Utpal Dutt in roles that have become synonymous with comedy. The story of a man who pretends to have a twin brother to secure his job and the ensuing chaos is handled with such finesse that it leaves you in splits every time.

4. Chupke Chupke (1975)

Another Hrishikesh Mukherjee masterpiece, Chupke Chupke features an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan. The film’s plot of a botany professor who pulls a prank on his in-laws is executed with brilliant comedic timing. The humor is subtle yet impactful, making it a timeless classic.

5. Padosan (1968)

Directed by Jyoti Swaroop, Padosan is an unforgettable comedy that features some of the best comic performances in Bollywood. Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, and Kishore Kumar, along with Mehmood, create a hilarious tale of a simpleton who tries to woo his beautiful neighbor with the help of his friends. The song Mere Saamne Wali Khidki Mein is iconic in its own right.

6. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. introduced us to the lovable gangster Munna Bhai, played by Sanjay Dutt. The film blends comedy with a heartwarming story and social message. Arshad Warsi as Circuit, Munna’s loyal sidekick, adds to the hilarity. The film’s success led to an equally loved sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

7. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)

Kundan Shah’s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is a dark comedy that critiques the rampant corruption in society. Featuring an ensemble cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Bhakti Barve, and Satish Shah, the film is known for its satirical humor and the famous Mahabharata scene, which is pure genius. Despite its serious undertones, the film remains a comedy classic.

8. Dhol (2007)

Priyadarshan’s Dhol is a laugh riot featuring Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, and Rajpal Yadav. The film follows four friends who try to get rich quickly by finding a hidden treasure, leading to a series of hilarious events. The film’s comedic sequences and the chemistry between the actors make it a delightful watch.

9. Welcome (2007)

Anees Bazmee’s Welcome is a perfect blend of comedy and action. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Paresh Rawal. The story revolves around a gangster trying to get his sister married into a respectable family. The comic situations and dialogues are side-splitting.

10. Chashme Buddoor (1981)

Directed by Sai Paranjpye, Chashme Buddoor is a charming comedy about three friends and their romantic escapades. Starring Farooq Shaikh, Deepti Naval, Rakesh Bedi, and Ravi Baswani, the film is known for its light-hearted humor and relatable characters. The simple yet effective storyline makes it a delightful watch even today.

These films have not only entertained us but also set a benchmark for comedy in Bollywood. They have proven that good humor is timeless and can bring joy across generations. So, the next time you’re in need of a good laugh, pick any of these classics, and you won’t be disappointed!

