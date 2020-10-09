Did You Know? Before Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Two Titles Were In Talks For This Sanjay Dutt Led Film - [Fact-O-Meter]

Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Dutt’s combination has been a deadly one. Both gave us cults like Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Also, we were gifted with a superhit pair of gangster Munna (Sanjay) and his sidekick, Circuit (Arshad Warsi). In today’s piece of Fact-O-Meter, we’ll be talking about the second instalment of the franchise which made Gandhigiri a household term.

After the grand success of Munna Bhai MBBS, the second part performed way beyond the expectations. The film touched hearts with its message of non-violence and other principles of Mahatma Gandhi. The content and simplicity struck a chord with the audience but the making wasn’t that simple of the film.

Most of the film enthusiasts would be aware of the fact that Arshad Warsi suffered during the initial stage. He wasn’t able to reprise the mannerisms of his Circuit from Munna Bhai MBBS. Also, the script was rewritten by Rajkumar Hirani and it took him 2 years to come up with a fresh new story. Not just that, the makers were even in double mind while finalising film’s title.

Unknown to many, Lage Raho Munna Bhai wasn’t the initial title of the film. Yes, you read that right! Initially, this Sanjay Dutt led film was titled as Munna Bhai MMG i.e. Munna Bhai Meets Mahatma Gandhi. It was further changed to Munna Bhai 2nd Innings. At last, Lage Raho Munna Bhai came to the lights.

What do you think, are the other two titles as interesting as Lage Raho Munna Bhai? Let us know in the comment section.

Meanwhile, early this year, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra had confirmed with us that Munna Bhai 3 is happening.

In an exclusive interview with Koimoi, when Vidhu was asked if the film is happening and when should we expect it, he said, “Yes, Very Soon.” Well, that confirmation is enough for us to stir the excitement. There have been many speculations around the film. Recently according to a report, it was said that the third part had some issues in the first half and the makers have been working on it.

The report also stated that the script was written way ago and Sanjay Dutt was 43 when he shot for the previous part. He is 60 now and the script needs to be written with that in mind.

