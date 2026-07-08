Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 12 Update!( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Punjabi cinema is gearing up for its third success in 2026. Sargun Mehta, Gippy Grewal, and Binnu Dhillon’s family comedy Carry On Jatta 4 is the highest-grossing film of 2026 in Pollywood. It is now aiming to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office. Scroll below for the day 12 report!

A slight growth on the second discounted Tuesday

According to estimates, Carry On Jatta 4 earned 38 lakh on day 12. It saw a 31% improvement compared to 29 lakh collected on the previous day.

The total collection in India now reaches 15.85 crore net. Back in 2023, its predecessor, Carry On Jatta 3, collected 37.62 crore net in its lifetime, against a budget of 16 crore. Unfortunately, Smeep Kang’s latest directorial will not be able to surpass that mark. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 18.70 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Day 8: 65 lakh

Day 9: 84 lakh

Day 10: 1.44 lakh

Day 11: 29 lakh

Day 12: 38 lakh

Total: 15.85 crore

What is the budget of Carry On Jatta 4?

Sargun Mehta, Gippy Grewal, and Binnu Dhillon starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore. In 12 days, the makers have recovered 79% of the total investments. It still needs 4.15 crore more in the kitty to enter the safe zone and secure the success verdict.

With that, Punjabi cinema will deliver its third success of 2026 after Ishqan De Lekhe and Rabb Da Radio 3.

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 12 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 15.85 crore

Budget recovery: 79%

India gross: 18.70 crore

Overseas gross: 12.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 31.2 crore

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