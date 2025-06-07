The Ammy Virk starrer Punjabi comedy drama, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 is one of the most successful offerings from the Punjwood industry this year. The film also recently became the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the film on its 8th day.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 8th day, the Ammy Virk starrer earned 64 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight drop of around 18% since the film amassed 79 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 12.03 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film now stands at 14.19 crores. The film amassed 8.5 crores when it came to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Saunkan Saunkanay 2 now stands at 22.69 crores.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Summary

Here Is The Box Office Breakdown Of The Comedy Film After 8 Days.

India net: 12.03 crore

India gross: 14.19 crore

Overseas gross: 8.5 crore

Worldwide gross: 22.69 crore

With this, the film managed to cross 20 crores and it will be interesting to see if it can tick off any further milestones in the coming days. Saunkan Saunkanay 2 crossed the Gippy Grewal starrer and directorial Akaal to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Akaal was around 7.78 crores.

About The Film

Talking about Saunkan Saunkanay 2, the film has been directed by Smeep Kang. Apart from Ammy Virk, it also stars Nimrat Khaira and Sargun Mehta in the lead roles. The synopsis reads, “A man with two quarreling wives faces chaos when his mother brings home an Italian woman as a potential third wife. His current wives, who are sisters, unite against this new threat while village onlookers watch the drama unfold.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Thudarum Box Office: Makes 35% Returns In 43 Days, But Still Neru Remains Mohanlal’s Most-Profitable Film Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News