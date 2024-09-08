In a shocking development, Malayalam actor Vinayakan, who rose to prominence after playing the main antagonist in Rajinikanth’s Jailer, has been arrested by the RGI airport police under the city police act. This was after he allegedly behaved rudely with the CISF personnel at the Hyderabad airport. According to a news report in Track Tollywood, Vinayakan accused the CISF personnel of manhandling him.

The police authorities who have kept Rajinikanth’s Jailer co-star in custody said he will be released after questioning. However, he was also reportedly revealed to be in an intoxicated state during his arrest. Talking about the incident, Vinayakan spoke rudely with the gate staff of an airline while he was traveling from Kochi to Goa via Hyderabad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tk Vinayakan (@actorvinayakan)

After getting into an ugly verbal spat with the police authorities, Vinayakan was handed over to the CISF. The police authorities have revealed that Rajinikanth’s Jailer co-star was arrested following a complaint by the CISF personnel. Vinayakan’s performance as the main antagonist in Jailer received widespread appreciation.

Not only was Vinayakan’s performance celebrated in the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, but his act as Varman also inspired several memes. Apart from Jailer, Vinayakan was also seen in the 2019 movie Thottapan which also starred Priyamvada Krishnan, Deva Nandha, and Roshan Mathew. Before that, he was seen in the 2016 film Kammatipaadam opposite Shaun Romy, Vinay Forrt, and Amalda Liz.

Apart from Vinayakan, other members of the South film fraternity have also been arrested lately. Kannada actor Darshan was recently arrested for allegedly killing his fan. There has been no recent development regarding when he will get bail in the case. Apart from this, actor Raj Tarun was also arrested for allegedly cheating on his ex-girlfriend Lavanya.

Meanwhile, talking about Jailer, the movie was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Apart from Rajinikanth and Vinayakan, it also starred Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. It also had a cameo appearance by Tamannaah Bhatia.

Must Read: Leo VS Jailer: Budget, Box Office Collection & Ratings – Thalapathy Vijay Scores A Slight Edge Over Rajinikanth In A Battle Between 2 Kollywood Blockbusters Of 2023!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News