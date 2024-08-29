Stree 2 is not refusing to surrender at the box office, and despite 14 days, the horror-comedy film is sticking to its pace. In fact, the ticket sales of the film in only 14 days are skyrocketing, which is promising a sure shot 500 crore net collection in India. Meanwhile, the film has crossed the 600-crore mark worldwide.

Stree 2 Day 14 Ticket Sales

On the 14th day, Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s film has registered 120K ticket sales. This is the fifth highest ticket sales on the second Wednesday, in the recent times after Gadar 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Animal & Jawan.

In fact, the ticket sales for Stree 2 on the 14th day are way ahead of Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein & John Abraham’s Vedaa! On the 14th day, Khel Khel Mein registered 6.96K ticket sales, while Vedaa stayed below 5K ticket sales.