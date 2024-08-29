Stree 2 is not refusing to surrender at the box office, and despite 14 days, the horror-comedy film is sticking to its pace. In fact, the ticket sales of the film in only 14 days are skyrocketing, which is promising a sure shot 500 crore net collection in India. Meanwhile, the film has crossed the 600-crore mark worldwide.
Stree 2 Day 14 Ticket Sales
On the 14th day, Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s film has registered 120K ticket sales. This is the fifth highest ticket sales on the second Wednesday, in the recent times after Gadar 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Animal & Jawan.
In fact, the ticket sales for Stree 2 on the 14th day are way ahead of Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein & John Abraham’s Vedaa! On the 14th day, Khel Khel Mein registered 6.96K ticket sales, while Vedaa stayed below 5K ticket sales.
Total Ticket Sales
The total sales for Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s film in 14 days has touched the 8 million mark. While it has had the sixth-highest ticket sales in recent times, the film is 1.2 million ticket sales away from Rajinikanth‘s Jailer, which currently stands at number 5 on the list of biggest ticket sales in recent times. Jailer registered a ticket sale of 9.21 million.
Here is the list of the biggest ticket sales for the second Wednesday.
1. Gadar 2: 151K
2. Kalki 2898 AD: 141K
3. Animal: 140K
4. Jawan: 126K
5. Stree 2: 120K
Stree 2 has already surpassed Leo, Salaar, HanuMan, and Dunki’s lifetime ticket sales in 14 days.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
