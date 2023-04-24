Hollywood heavyweight Brad Pitt is all set to star in a racing movie, and if that was not enough good news, the handsome actor will be racing F1 champion Lewis Hamilton in the next British Grand Prix. Sources report that billions of pounds worth of cars will be at risk after Brad Pitt will take over the racing track.

Brad Pitt was last seen in the movie Bullet Train. The action flick was released in 2022 on Netflix. For his latest, the Troy star movie is backed by Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. Read on for interesting details.

According to The Daily Mail, Brad Pitt will race Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. However, whether this will be for the movie shoot or just for off-camera fun is not confirmed. The publication reported that Hamilton will serve as one of the executive producers of the movie with his new production company, Dawn Apollo Films. Brad Pitt has got special permission to spin around the first parade lap at Silverstone as part of a new movie shoot. The publication reported that Brad will play the role of a veteran F1 driver who comes out of retirement to mentor an up-and-coming motorist. A source spilt the beans on the same, saying, “Watching Brad Pitt leading the field in the British Grand Prix will be an incredible and surreal moment for TV viewers and fans at Silverstone this July.”

Lewis Hamilton, according to reports, will help in casting for the movie. Shedding light on the same, Hamilton earlier stated, “It’s a cool project . . . [and] spending good time with Brad is pretty epic.” According to reports, the Brad Pitt starrer movie will eye for a 2024 release and will be helmed by Joseph Kosinski, who recently directed the critically acclaimed Top Gun: Maverick.

If sources are to be believed, Brad Pitt has been wanting to make a racing picture with Kosinski, and the duo was reportedly working on an early version of what eventually became the Christian Bale starrer, Ford V Ferrari.

